Military reports 2,277 more COVID-19 cases
14:09 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,277 additional COVID-19 cases Thursday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 206,223, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,665 from the Army, 261 from the Air Force, 135 from the Navy and 122 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 84 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and five each from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the ministry.
Currently, 10,705 military personnel are under treatment.
