Lotte Fine Chemical Q2 net profit down 74.4 pct t.o 29.2 bln won
14:09 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Fine Chemical Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 29.2 billion won (US$22.4 million), down 74.4 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period rose 140.3 percent on-year to 129.5 billion won. Revenue increased 62.7 percent to 686.3 billion won.
The earnings fell short of market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 114.5 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)