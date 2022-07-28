Yoon's approval rating snaps falling streak, edges up to 34 pct
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol's approval rating rose 1 percentage point from two weeks earlier to 34 percent, ending a weekslong decline in the rating, a poll showed Thursday.
In the poll of 1,007 voters nationwide conducted by pollsters Embrain Public, Kstat Research, Korea Research and Hankook Research, 34 percent approved of the way Yoon is handling state affairs, while 54 percent gave a negative assessment.
The biweekly poll result is the first in weeks in which the approval rating for Yoon rose. After coming in at 54 percent in the first week of June, it fell to 45 percent in the last week of June and to 33 percent in the second week of July.
The disapproval rating rose 1 percentage point over the same period to 54 percent.
On granting a special pardon for Samsung heir Lee Jae-yong, 77 percent approved of the possible move, while 19 percent opposed it. Some 49 percent said they approve of granting a pardon for Lotte Chairman Shin Dong-bin, while 38 percent opposed it.
Lee is currently on parole from a 2 1/2-year prison term for bribery and embezzlement involving former President Park Geun-hye. Shin received a 2 1/2-year prison term, suspended for four years, in October 2018 in a similar bribery case involving former President Park.
On granting a pardon for former President Lee Myung-bak, 39 percent said they approve of a possible pardon, while 56 percent disagreed.
Regarding the government's planned establishment of a police bureau under the interior ministry, 56 percent said it is inappropriate, citing concerns over compromising the law enforcement agency's political neutrality and independence. Some 32 percent said it is a necessary move to curb the police's growing investigative power.
The joint survey had a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points at a 95 percent confidence level.
