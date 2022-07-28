BNK Financial Group Q2 net income down 16.3 pct to 239.6 bln won
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- BNK Financial Group Inc. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 239.6 billion won (US$184.9 million), down 16.3 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 327.4 billion won, down 12.4 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Revenue rose 31.2 percent to 1.81 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 236.5 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
