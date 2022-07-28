LG H&H Q2 net income down 44.3 pct. to 126 bln won
15:38 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- LG H&H Co. on Thursday reported its second-quarter net profit of 126 billion won (US$97.2 million), down 44.3 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the April-June period fell 35.5 percent on-year to 216.6 billion won. Sales decreased 7.9 percent to 1.86 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 115.8 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)