Korea Zinc Inc Q2 net income up 66.1 pct to 323.4 bln won
15:39 July 28, 2022
SEOUL, July 28 (Yonhap) -- Korea Zinc Inc on Thursday reported its second-quarter net income of 323.4 billion won (US$249.5 million), up 66.1 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 381.4 billion won, up 39.7 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 20.9 percent to 2.85 trillion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 251.7 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)