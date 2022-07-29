Go to Contents
N. Korea reports 3 new suspected COVID-19 cases: state media

06:26 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fell to a low single-digit figure, according to its state media Friday.

The number of people who newly showed symptoms of fever over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day stood at 3, the state-run Korean Central Broadcasting Station said, citing data from the state emergency epidemic prevention headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases since late April had come to over 4.77 million as of 6 p.m. Thursday, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and 217 are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

North Korean military personnel serving in the medical sector distribute medicine, in this photo provided by the Korean Central News Agency on June 4, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

