(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on July 29)

For example, LH included public development information that should have been kept secret until public announcements in conference materials. It also accepted the oral consent of officials responsible for development projects for the use of personal information. Due to these practices, some bought land in the names of their siblings or relatives, exploiting such insider information and loopholes. The Board of Audit and Inspection asked the police to investigate 17 LH and land ministry officials for allegedly buying farmland without any plans to farm it.