The nation must become one at hard times. Pardons can help to unite the people. Justice Minister Han Dong-hoon has refused to comment on special pardons for them, as it pertains to the realm of presidential authority. But the mood from the presidential office and the justice ministry indicates that the government is considering a broad special pardon. During the campaign, Yoon mentioned that a presidential pardon will be necessary for national unity. Corporate magnates and former president Lee Myung-bak — who is in poor health after lengthy imprisonment — should be counted in Yoon's first presidential pardon in August.

