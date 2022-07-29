Korean Air to resume routes to Rome and Barcelona in Sept.

Go to Contents
09:44 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Korean Air Lines Co., South Korea's biggest carrier, said Friday it will resume flights to Rome and Barcelona next month as travel demand grows amid eased virus curbs.

It will operate three flights a week on the Incheon-Rome route starting Sept. 1 and three weekly flights on the Incheon-Barcelona route from Sept. 2, the statement said.

Korean Air suspended flights from Incheon to the two European cities in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The national flag carrier resumed flights to Milan and Vienna earlier this month as it strives to restore its European network, the company said in a statement.

"The European market is recovering faster than expected, and we are seeing a strong comeback in travel demand. We will continue to closely monitor market trends and reinstate our remaining network accordingly," Kim Ju-min, general manager and director of the carrier's Western Europe Regional Office, said in the statement.

This file photo provided by Korean Air Lines shows a B787-9 passenger jet. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

