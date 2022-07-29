'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' rises to third on global Netflix chart
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's legal drama series "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is becoming a sensation in a growing number of foreign countries, having cracked the top five in a global Netflix TV program chart.
The 16-part series placed third on the streaming analytics company FlixPatrol's daily global chart for popular TV programs on Netflix on Thursday, about a month after it went on air.
By country, the show topped the top 10 TV program chart in a total of 20 countries, including South Korea, Bahrain, Bolivia, Japan, Kuwait, Mexico, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
It ranked second in Bangladesh, Chile, Ecuador, Egypt, Honduras, Jordan, Morocco, Nicaragua, Paraguay, Peru and El Salvador, and third in the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, India and Panama.
In the United States, the show debuted on the regional top 10 list at No. 9.
The legal drama, which revolves around Woo Young-woo, a genius but autistic rookie attorney at a top law firm, has captured the attention of viewers in South Korea and abroad.
Aired every Wednesday and Thursday on new South Korean cable channel ENA and Netflix, the series started out with a viewership rating of 0.9 percent on June 29. But the number surged to 15.9 percent for the ninth episode that aired Wednesday, the highest-ever for the channel. The latest and 10th episode broadcast Thursday edged down to 15.2 percent.
