LX International Q2 net income up 108 pct. to 230.9 bln won
13:15 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- LX International Corp. on Friday reported its second-quarter net profit of 230.9 billion won (US$177.9 million), up 108 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 289.4 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 125.8 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 26.9 percent to 5.01 trillion won.
The operating profit was 11.4 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)