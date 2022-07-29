Go to Contents
Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering remains in red in Q2

13:35 July 29, 2022

SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net loss of 105.6 billion won (US$81.3 million), remaining in the red compared with a year ago.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it continued to post an operating loss of 265.1 billion won for the April-June period, compared with a loss of 897.3 billion won a year earlier. Sales rose 10.3 percent to 4.18 trillion won.
