Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
July 25 -- N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
S. Korean, U.S. defense chiefs to hold talks this week on alliance, N. Korea
26 -- U.S. will react appropriately to any N. Korean nuclear test: Kirby
27 -- N. Korean economy shrinks for 2nd year in 2021 on sanctions, pandemic: BOK
N. Korea holds national conference of war veterans without leader Kim's attendance
28 -- N.K. leader warns S. Korean gov't, military to be annihilated in event of preemptive strike bid
N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall to around 10: state media
29 -- N.K. leader says blood-sealed ties with China will develop for generations
(END)