S. Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter succeeds in 2nd flight test
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's homegrown KF-21 fighter jet successfully carried out its second flight test Friday following its maiden flight earlier this month, an informed source said.
The fighter took off from the Air Force's 3rd Flying Training Wing in Sacheon, about 300 kilometers south of Seoul, at 11:02 a.m., and flew for 39 minutes, according to the source.
The flight test was initially set for Thursday but was pushed back due to weather conditions.
A total of six KF-21 prototypes, manufactured by Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd., are set to undergo a combined 2,200 flight tests through 2026 to confirm its overall capabilities.
The KF-21 successfully conducted its first flight test on July 19, signaling South Korea is on course to join an elite club of seven countries that have locally developed supersonic fighter jets.
The 8.8 trillion-won (US$6.76 billion) development project came as the nation has been pushing to replace its aging fleet of F-4 and F-5 fighters with the high-end jet and bolstering its airpower to counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)