Military reports 1,813 more COVID-19 cases
15:28 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,813 additional COVID-19 cases Friday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 208,034, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,307 from the Army, 198 from the Air Force, 112 from the Marine Corps and 100 from the Navy.
There were also 88 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry, six from the Joint Chiefs of Staff and two from the ministry.
Currently, 10,929 military personnel are under treatment.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword