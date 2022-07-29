Hotel Shilla Q2 net income up 103.6 pct to 24.5 bln won
16:05 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- Hotel Shilla Co. on Friday reported its second-quarter net income of 24.5 billion won (US$18.9 million), up 103.6 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 43.2 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 46.4 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 22.3 percent to 1.16 trillion won.
The operating profit was 79.7 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
