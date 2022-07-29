Yoon receives credentials of new U.S. ambassador to Seoul
19:01 July 29, 2022
SEOUL, July 29 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol on Friday received the credentials of the newly appointed U.S. ambassador to Seoul and foreign envoys from three other countries, officials said.
U.S. Ambassador Philip Goldberg, Mongolian Ambassador Erdenetsogt Sarantogos, Ethiopian Ambassador Dessie Dalkie Dukamo and Chilean Ambassador Mathias Francke presented their credentials to Yoon during a ceremony at his office in central Seoul.
Goldberg has vowed to make efforts to strengthen the alliance between Seoul and Washington after arriving here earlier this month.
yunhwanchae@yna.co.kr
(END)
Keyword