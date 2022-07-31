Gyeonggi vice governor tenders resignation after allegedly throwing glass at local councilor
SUWON, South Korea, July 31 (Yonhap) -- A vice governor of Gyeonggi Province on Sunday offered to resign amid an allegation that he threw a glass at a local councilor affiliated with the ruling People Power Party (PPP) during a dinner meeting.
The PPP has demanded Kim Yong-jin, vice Gyeonggi governor in charge of economy, step down due to the alleged quarrel.
While taking responsibility, Kim said, "I hope that my resignation will serve as an opportunity for the provincial council to normalize as soon as possible and return to the people's side."
During the meeting last week, Kim quarreled with top PPP councilor Kwak Mi-sook and threw a small glass at her, according to the local chapter of the PPP.
Though not injured, Kwak was seriously traumatized, the party said.
The PPP demanded Gov. Kim Dong-yeon dismiss him. Kwak also plans to file a criminal complaint against Kim Yong-jin on charges of assault and intimidation.
