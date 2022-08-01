Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on Aug. 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Ruling party's acting chairman offers to resign amid leadership row (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman offers to resign amid leadership row (Kookmin Daily)
-- Gov't plan to lower school entry age invites strong backlash (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't move to lower school entry age faces strong backlash (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman resigns amid leadership row (Segye Times)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman resigns amid leadership row (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman resigns amid leadership row (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Gov't plan to lower school entry age invites strong backlash (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman resigns amid leadership row (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ruling party's acting chairman offers to resign amid leadership row (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Salaries for developers at IT firms on decline as rising rates weigh on startups' investments (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Kweon resigns as acting PPP chair (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Can Yoon cut Gordian Knot of S. Korea-Japan relations? (Korea Herald)
-- Gov't plan to lower school entry age faces strong backlash (Korea Times)
