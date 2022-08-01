(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on August 1)

Rep. Kweon made the decision amid the plunging approval rating of President Yoon to the 20-percent range. A Gallup Korea poll shows only 28 percent of the respondents approved of Yoon's performance as president while 62 percent disapproved. Such an abysmal rating of the president less than three months after inauguration reflects a serious level of disapproval among his supporters, not to mention moderates and swing voters. In the recent poll, only 20 percent of people in their 20s and 17 percent of those in their 30s supported the president, while more than a half of the people in their 60s — his major support base — disapproved of him.