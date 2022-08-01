Top 2 clubs pulling away once again in K League

Meanwhile, Pohang Steelers have been trying to keep up with the big boys but dropped to FC Seoul 2-1 on Saturday to remain at 37 points. Pohang are the only team to have beaten both Ulsan and Jeonbuk this year but losing to FC Seoul for the second time in 2022 put them 13 points back of Ulsan. In theory or mathematically, it's not an insurmountable deficit, but making up that much ground over the final 15 matches of the season is clearly an uphill battle with little room for hiccups.