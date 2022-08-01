Go to Contents
Yoon to send special envoy to Colombian president's inauguration

10:40 August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- President Yoon Suk-yeol will send a special envoy to the inauguration of incoming Colombian President Gustavo Petro and deliver his wish to work closely with the new government, Yoon's office said Monday.

The delegation, headed by Rep. Park Duk-hyum of the ruling People Power Party, will attend the inauguration ceremony on Aug. 7 and extend Yoon's congratulations.

"President Yoon will deliver his special congratulations on the inauguration of President Petro through the delegation," the presidential office said in a statement.

The delegation will also deliver a letter from Yoon to the new Colombian president and express Yoon's expectation for deepening bilateral ties as the two nations mark the 60th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties this year, the presidential office said.

The presidential office in Yongsan, Seoul (Pool photo) (Yonhap)

