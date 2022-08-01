Assembly Speaker Kim to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
10:54 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo will meet with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later this week to discuss regional security, economic cooperation and other pending issues, his office said Monday.
After the meeting set for Thursday morning, the two speakers will hold a joint press conference before having lunch together, Kim's office said.
South Korea is one of the legs in Pelosi's Asian tour that also includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia and Japan.
