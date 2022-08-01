Go to Contents
F&F Q2 net income up 118 pct to 69.2 bln won

11:00 August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- F&F Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net income of 69.2 billion won (US$53 million), up 118 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 95 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 43.2 billion won a year ago. Sales rose 88.4 percent to 371.4 billion won.

The operating profit was 9.2 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
