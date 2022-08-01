Lotte Chilsung Q2 net up 31.8 pct. to 41.5 bln won
13:00 August 01, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Lotte Chilsung Beverage Co. on Monday reported its second-quarter net profit of 41.5 billion won (US$31.8 million), up 31.8 percent from a year earlier.
Operating profit for the April-June period was 63.8 billion won, up 39.9 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 13.9 percent to 762.2 billion won.
The earnings exceeded market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 38.2 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
(END)