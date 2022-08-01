SsangYong's July sales jump 32 pct on robust exports
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Monday its sales jumped 32 percent last month from a year earlier helped by sharply increased exports.
SsangYong Motor sold 10,692 vehicles in July, up from 8,095 units a year earlier despite a global chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales rose 7.9 percent to 6,100 units last month from 5,652 a year ago, while exports soared 86 percent to 4,652 units from 2,503 during the same period, it said.
From January to July, sales rose 21 percent to 58,281 autos from 48,229 units a year earlier.
SsangYong's lineup consists of the Tivoli, Korando, and Rexton and Rexton Sports SUVs. It plans to launch the all-new Torres SUV in the domestic market this month and export it initially to Chile later this year.
