Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Seoul #WCSMF

Seoul to host next year's world mayors forum

15:41 August 01, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul has been chosen as the host of next year's World Cities Summit Mayors Forum (WCSMF), which will bring together mayors and city leaders from countries all over the world to discuss global urban challenges, the city government said Monday.

The annual WCSMF is an exclusive, by-invitation-only global platform for mayors and city leaders to discuss pressing urban challenges and share the best practices.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon signed a business agreement with Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC), the lead agency of the WCSMF, on the hosting of next year's forum on the sidelines of this year's WCSMF under way in Singapore, the city government said.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon delivers a speech during the 2022 World Cities Summit Mayors Forum in Singapore on July 31, 2022, in this photo released by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The Seoul city government said it also screened a two-and-a-half-minute video under the theme of "companion and charming special city" in Singapore to promote its planned hosting of the WCSMF.

Separately, Oh gave a seven-and-a-half minute speech to WCSMF participants, explaining Seoul's digital transformation and carbon-neutrality policies.

Specifically, Oh introduced "Metaverse Seoul," a new public service concept based on online virtual worlds; smart transportation policies based on AI and big data; "Seoul Learn," a program to bridge the educational gap; the transformation of old buildings into low-carbon structures; the design of zero-energy buildings; and the expansion of the supply of electric vehicles and charging facilities.

Oh also said his government will make every preparation to successfully host next year's WCSMF, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul around July.

ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK