Seoul to host next year's world mayors forum
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Seoul has been chosen as the host of next year's World Cities Summit Mayors Forum (WCSMF), which will bring together mayors and city leaders from countries all over the world to discuss global urban challenges, the city government said Monday.
The annual WCSMF is an exclusive, by-invitation-only global platform for mayors and city leaders to discuss pressing urban challenges and share the best practices.
Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon signed a business agreement with Singapore's Centre for Liveable Cities (CLC), the lead agency of the WCSMF, on the hosting of next year's forum on the sidelines of this year's WCSMF under way in Singapore, the city government said.
The Seoul city government said it also screened a two-and-a-half-minute video under the theme of "companion and charming special city" in Singapore to promote its planned hosting of the WCSMF.
Separately, Oh gave a seven-and-a-half minute speech to WCSMF participants, explaining Seoul's digital transformation and carbon-neutrality policies.
Specifically, Oh introduced "Metaverse Seoul," a new public service concept based on online virtual worlds; smart transportation policies based on AI and big data; "Seoul Learn," a program to bridge the educational gap; the transformation of old buildings into low-carbon structures; the design of zero-energy buildings; and the expansion of the supply of electric vehicles and charging facilities.
Oh also said his government will make every preparation to successfully host next year's WCSMF, which is scheduled to take place in Seoul around July.
