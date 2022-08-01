Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #court

Man gets convicted for beating girlfriend for not showing her cellphone

15:44 August 01, 2022

JEJU, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Monday for locking up his girlfriend and assaulting her for not showing her cellphone.

The Jeju District Court found the defendant, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of forcibly dragging the victim to a bar that he owns and detaining her in March.

The assault lasted for 3 hours and 50 minutes, court documents showed.

The defendant also threatened to inflict a self-injury with a kitchen knife.

"The defendant has a record of multiple jail convictions for assault, sex crimes and theft in the past, and this crime was committed during the period of cumulative offenses," the court said in the ruling.

Man gets convicted for beating girlfriend for not showing her cellphone - 1

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK