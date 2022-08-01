Man gets convicted for beating girlfriend for not showing her cellphone
JEJU, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- A 41-year-old man was sentenced to 10 months in prison on Monday for locking up his girlfriend and assaulting her for not showing her cellphone.
The Jeju District Court found the defendant, whose identity has been withheld, guilty of forcibly dragging the victim to a bar that he owns and detaining her in March.
The assault lasted for 3 hours and 50 minutes, court documents showed.
The defendant also threatened to inflict a self-injury with a kitchen knife.
"The defendant has a record of multiple jail convictions for assault, sex crimes and theft in the past, and this crime was committed during the period of cumulative offenses," the court said in the ruling.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)