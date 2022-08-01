Renault Korea's July sales jump 51 pct on exports
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Renault Korea Motors, the South Korean unit of Renault S.A., said Monday its vehicle sales jumped 51 percent last month from a year earlier on robust exports.
Renault Korea sold 16,673 vehicles in July, up from 11,033 units a year earlier despite a prolonged chip shortage, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales fell 14 percent on-year to 4,257 units from 4,958 while exports more than doubled to 12,416 units from 6,075, it said.
From January to July, sales climbed 39 percent to 92,829 autos from 66,959 units during the same period of last year on strong overseas demand for its XM3 and QM6 SUVs.
