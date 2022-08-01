Kia's July sales rise 6.3 pct despite chip shortage
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's second-largest automaker, said Monday its sales rose 6.3 percent last month from a year earlier despite the global chip shortage.
Kia sold a total of 257,903 vehicles in July, up from 242,720 units a year ago on robust demand for its SUV models, the company said in a statement.
Domestic sales climbed 6.6 percent on-year to 51,355 units last month from 48,160, while exports were up 6.2 percent to 206,548 from 194,560 during the cited period, it said.
From January to July, sales dropped 0.6 percent to 1,677,391 autos from 1,686,827 units during the same period of last year.
