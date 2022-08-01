New U.N. rapporteur vows to improve N.K. human rights situation
SEOUL, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- The new U.N. special rapporteur on North Korea's human rights highlighted her commitment Monday to finding "effective ways" to enhance the country's rights situation apparently worsened by its pandemic-driven restrictions.
Elizabeth Salmon made the remarks in a statement as she started her term Monday, succeeding Tomas Ojea Quintana.
"It is well known that the human rights situation in the DPRK has become more difficult during the past two and a half years due to the severe measures taken to address the Covid-19 pandemic," she said in the statement. DPRK stands for Democratic People's Republic of Korea, North Korea's official name.
"It is urgent to find effective ways to bring relief and humanitarian assistance and dialogue and cooperation to improve the human rights situation to the country," she added.
Salmon said that she plans to visit South Korea as soon as possible and present her first report that will lay out her short and mid-term objectives to the U.N. General Assembly in October.
