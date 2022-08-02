Go to Contents
Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to NPT, citing threats posed by N. Korea, Iran

01:47 August 02, 2022

By Byun Duk-kun

WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on Monday, citing threats posed by North Korea and Iran.

The top U.S. diplomat reiterated the world faced a "critical moment" amid fears of a potential North Korean nuclear test.

"And so we come together at a critical moment. The DPRK continues to expand its unlawful nuclear program and continues its ongoing provocations against the region," Blinken said, addressing the 10th NPT Review Conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York.

"As we gather today Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test. Iran remains on a path of nuclear escalation," he added.

DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.

Seoul and Washington have said the North appears to have completed "all preparations" for a nuclear test and that it may be only gauging the timing.

Pyongyang conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017. The reclusive country withdrew from the NPT in January 2003.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is seen addressing the 10th Nuclear Weapons Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) Review Conference in New York on Aug. 1, 2022 in this image captured from the website of U.S. cable news network C-Span. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

