Blinken reaffirms U.S. commitment to NPT, citing threats posed by N. Korea, Iran
By Byun Duk-kun
WASHINGTON, Aug. 1 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted the importance of the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) on Monday, citing threats posed by North Korea and Iran.
The top U.S. diplomat reiterated the world faced a "critical moment" amid fears of a potential North Korean nuclear test.
"And so we come together at a critical moment. The DPRK continues to expand its unlawful nuclear program and continues its ongoing provocations against the region," Blinken said, addressing the 10th NPT Review Conference at the U.N. headquarters in New York.
"As we gather today Pyongyang is preparing to conduct its seventh nuclear test. Iran remains on a path of nuclear escalation," he added.
DPRK stands for North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Seoul and Washington have said the North appears to have completed "all preparations" for a nuclear test and that it may be only gauging the timing.
Pyongyang conducted its sixth and last nuclear test in September 2017. The reclusive country withdrew from the NPT in January 2003.
