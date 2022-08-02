(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on Aug. 2)

The idea has come out suddenly as it had not been a part of the presidential campaign or agendas of the transition committee. The education minister proposed the failed idea during her briefing to the president, and the president must have liked it as he had ordered "speedy execution." The impromptu procedure underscores how much the Yoon Suk-yeol administration lacks philosophy on education. If easing the burden on preschool tuition and an education gap is the primary cause for early school age, the proposal of the government covering for kindergarten expenses by making kindergarten mandatory, as suggested earlier by a presidential committee devoted to tackling low birth and aging society, would be better.