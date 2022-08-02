Go to Contents
BTS to resume 'Run BTS' variety show after 10-month break

09:04 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) --- K-pop boy group BTS has announced the return of its own variety show, titled "Run BTS," after 10 months.

"'Run BTS' will finally make a return after a 10-month break," the band said in a teaser video it shared on social media Monday. "Please look forward to the release, because the show would be more fun after being recharged."

"Run BTS" is a South Korean web-based series starring the septet, which first began in August 2015 and has since released 156 episodes. The show announced a break after airing the last episode in October 2021.

The weekly show will become available on Weverse, a K-pop fan community platform, Naver's V Live and YouTube, starting Aug. 16.

A teaser image for K-pop supergroup BTS' own variety show titled "Run BTS," set to reopen on Aug. 16 after a 10-month break, provided by Big Hit Music (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

