Seoul shares extend losses late Tue. morning amid recession woes
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares extended losses late Tuesday morning amid escalating U.S.-China tension over Taiwan and global recession worries.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 17.33 points, or 0.71 percent, to trade at 2,434.92 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Institutions sold a net 317 billion won (US$243 million) worth of stocks, fully offsetting individuals and foreigners' stock purchases valued at 316 billion won.
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi reportedly plans to visit Taiwan late Tuesday. China has warned of consequences if she makes the trip to what it views as its territory.
Investors are keeping an eye on whether the Federal Reserve will become less aggressive in raising rates due to recession risk. In July, the U.S. bank raised its benchmark policy rate by 0.75 percentage points for the second month in a row to combat inflation
Most large-cap stocks declined across the board.
No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. fell 0.6 percent, leading home appliance maker LG Electronics Inc. declined 0.9 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. shed 1 percent.
Among gainers, market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. rose 0.3 percent, the country's sole aircraft manufacturer Korea Aerospace Industries Co. rose 0.5 percent, and No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. gained 0.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,307.70 won against the U.S. dollar, down 3.70 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)