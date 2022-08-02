Presidential office hoping for swift normalization of ruling party
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- The presidential office said Tuesday it hopes the ruling party is quickly normalized, shortly after the People Power Party (PPP) decided to convene a meeting to discuss switching to an emergency leadership system.
"The party is going through a complicated and difficult problem, and we just hope it will be stabilized soon," a presidential official said.
The PPP has been in turmoil since acting chairman Kweon Seong-dong inadvertently exposed text messages he exchanged with President Yoon Suk-yeol last week, in which Yoon was seen backbiting about suspended party chief Lee Jun-seok.
Party members raised questions about Kweon's leadership and urged him to take responsibility for the incident, which has accelerated drops in Yoon's approval rating to below 30 percent in some surveys, an unusually low rating for a president less than three months in office.
