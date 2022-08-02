Go to Contents
S. Korea to offer US$200,000 in aid to quake-stricken Philippines

13:44 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to provide US$200,000 in humanitarian aid to the Philippines, which was struck by a deadly earthquake last week, the foreign ministry said Tuesday.

A 7.1-magnitude quake hit the northern Philippine island of Luzon on July 27, reportedly killing 10, injuring over 370 and displacing thousands as of Monday.

The ministry said it hopes the emergency relief could help quake victims and restore the disaster-stricken region.

This file photo, taken March 30, 2022, shows the foreign ministry building in Seoul. (Yonhap)

