Military reports 1,704 more COVID-19 cases

14:01 August 02, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,704 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 214,036, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,106 from the Army, 229 from the Air Force, 123 from the Navy and 121 from the Marine Corps.

There were also 115 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 10 cases from the ministry.

Currently, 9,777 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows service members waiting for trains at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

