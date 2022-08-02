(LEAD) Military reports 1,704 more COVID-19 cases
(ATTN: UPDATES with figure from USFK in last para)
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 1,704 additional COVID-19 cases Tuesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 214,036, the defense ministry said.
The new cases included 1,106 from the Army, 229 from the Air Force, 123 from the Navy and 121 from the Marine Corps.
There were also 115 cases from units under the direct control of the ministry and 10 cases from the ministry.
Currently, 9,777 military personnel are under treatment.
Meanwhile, the U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said 316 more people in its affiliated community tested positive for COVID-19 over the past week ending Monday.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)