Hankook Tire & Technology Q2 net profit up 102.6 pct to 327.4 bln won
15:12 August 02, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 2 (Yonhap) -- Hankook Tire & Technology Co. on Tuesday reported its second-quarter net income of 327.4 billion won (US$250.6 million), up 102.6 percent from a year earlier.
Operating income for the April-June period was 175.3 billion won, down 6.3 percent from a year ago, the company said in a regulatory filing. Sales rose 12.9 percent to 2.03 trillion won.
The earnings beat market expectations. The average estimate of net profit by analysts stood at 115.3 billion won, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency.
