N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 5th day: state media

06:24 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases remained at zero for the fifth consecutive day, according to its state media Wednesday.

No new fever cases were reported over a 24-hour period until 6 p.m. the previous day, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said, citing data from the state emergency anti-epidemic headquarters.

It did not provide information on whether additional deaths have been reported.

The total number of fever cases from late April to 6 p.m. Tuesday stood at 4.77 million, of which 99.99 percent had recovered and five are being treated, it added.

The North's daily fever tally has been on a downward trend after peaking at over 392,920 on May 15, three days after it announced a coronavirus outbreak.

North Korean workers in protective gear carry out disinfection work in Pyongyang's Sadong District in this undated photo released by the official Korean Central News Agency on June 7, 2022. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

