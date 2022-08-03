(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on Aug. 3)

But this objective is not only simplistic but also unrealistic in many respects. First, there is no academic or field report that justifies the policy of lowering the school entry age, much less long-term research about its impact on intellectually unprepared 5-year-old children. School teachers are also new to taking care of the younger age group, whose behavior patterns would likely require a different approach. Training teachers for the new student group is also time-consuming, and developing a new curriculum requires enough state budget and solid academic research, neither of which are available.