(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on Aug. 3)

All of this shows why the opposition party's accusation of the BAI's "targeted auditing" doesn't just sound like a political offensive. The BAI was also embroiled in controversy several times under the former Moon Jae-in administration over "biased and easygoing" audits and nepotistic personnel appointments. Suppose the agency or its head causes any more controversies. In that case, it will neither be good for the BAI itself nor help the new government. Choe's role is not to support the government but to protect the BAI from external pressure. The watchdog must defend its independence and neutrality on its own. The BAI head's taking extra care of his every word and action ought to be the first step to attaining it.

