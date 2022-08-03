Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #stocks-open

Seoul shares open higher despite U.S. losses

09:30 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Seoul shares opened higher Wednesday, bucking overnight losses on Wall Street, with investors staying wary of any ripple effect of U.S. House speaker's trip to Taiwan on the financial markets.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.48 point, or 0.02 percent, to trade at 2,440.10 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Escalating tension between China and the United States over U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan on Tuesday could further weigh on investor sentiment already spooked by a possible global slowdown amid surging inflation, analysts said.

In Seoul, large-cap stocks were mixed across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics Co. fell 0.7 percent, No. 2 carmaker Kia Corp. declined 0.4 percent, and leading chemical firm LG Chem Ltd. shed 0.5 percent.

Among gainers, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix Inc. rose 0.1 percent, top carmaker Hyundai Motor Co. climbed 0.5 percent, and Hanjin KAL Corp., the parent firm of Korean Air Lines Co., gained 0.7 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,313.30 won against the U.S. dollar, down 8.60 won from the previous session's close.

kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK