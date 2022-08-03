Residential building evacuated after cracks found
11:37 August 03, 2022
SEOUL. Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- All 12 residents of a residential building in northern Seoul were temporarily evacuated Wednesday after cracks were discovered, fire authorities and officials said.
An inspection showed there was no safety issue.
A report was made around 7:27 a.m. that the five-story structure in Seoul's Dobong Ward could collapse, according to the Dobong Fire Station.
There were cracks detected on the exterior floor that is adjacent to the construction site, but there was no risk of collapse, the ward officials said.
