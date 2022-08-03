Rival parties' floor leaders to meet with U.S. House Speaker Pelosi this week
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- The floor leaders of the ruling and the main opposition parties will join National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo in a meeting with U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi later this week, officials said Wednesday.
Rep. Kweon Seong-dong of the ruling People Power Party and Rep. Park Hong-geun of the main opposition Democratic Party will take part in the meeting between Kim and Pelosi to be held at the National Assembly on Thursday morning.
Regional security, economic cooperation and other pending issues are to be discussed in the meeting.
South Korea is one of the legs on Pelosi's Asian tour that also includes stops in Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan and Japan.
nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)