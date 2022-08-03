SD Biosensor Q2 net profit up 18.1 pct to 338.6 bln won
11:58 August 03, 2022
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 338.6 billion won (US$258.4 million), up 18.1 percent from a year earlier.
The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 348.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 396.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to 795 billion won.
The operating profit was 10.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
