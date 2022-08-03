Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

SD Biosensor Q2 net profit up 18.1 pct to 338.6 bln won

11:58 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- SD Biosensor Inc. on Wednesday reported its second-quarter net income of 338.6 billion won (US$258.4 million), up 18.1 percent from a year earlier.

The company said in a regulatory filing that it posted 348.1 billion won in operating profit for the quarter, compared with 396.9 billion won a year ago. Revenue rose 1.9 percent to 795 billion won.

The operating profit was 10.5 percent higher than the average estimate, according to the survey by Yonhap Infomax, the financial data firm of Yonhap News Agency. The estimate of net profit was not available.
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK