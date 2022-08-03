Rapper NO:EL appeals 1-yr prison term given for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault
SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Rapper NO:EL on Wednesday appealed a one-year prison term he got from an appellate court last month for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer following a fender bender last year.
The 22-year-old rapper, the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, caused the accident while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul in September without a license but refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted an officer.
Two lower courts sentenced him to one year in prison.
But the rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, appealed the decision on Wednesday.
Prosecutors, who had demanded a three-year term for him, also filed an appeal on Monday.
