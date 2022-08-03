Go to Contents
Rapper NO:EL appeals 1-yr prison term given for breathalyzer test refusal, police assault

13:54 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- Rapper NO:EL on Wednesday appealed a one-year prison term he got from an appellate court last month for refusing a police breathalyzer test and assaulting an officer following a fender bender last year.

The 22-year-old rapper, the son of Rep. Chang Je-won of the ruling People Power Party, caused the accident while driving his Mercedes in southern Seoul in September without a license but refused to take a sobriety test and head-butted an officer.

Two lower courts sentenced him to one year in prison.

But the rapper, whose real name is Chang Yong-jun, appealed the decision on Wednesday.

Prosecutors, who had demanded a three-year term for him, also filed an appeal on Monday.

Rapper Chang Yong-jun, better known by his stage name NO:EL, appears at Seocho Police Station in Seoul for questioning, in this Sept. 30, 2021, file photo. (Yonhap)

