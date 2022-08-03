Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #military-coronavirus

Military reports 2,629 more COVID-19 cases

14:31 August 03, 2022

SEOUL, Aug. 3 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's military reported 2,629 additional COVID-19 cases Wednesday, raising the total caseload among its service members to 216,665, the defense ministry said.

The new cases included 1,951 from the Army, 286 from the Air Force, 182 from the Marine Corps, and 113 from units under the direct control of the ministry.

There were also 108 cases from the Navy, five from the South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command, three from the ministry, and two from the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Currently, 10,512 military personnel are under treatment.

This file photo taken June 17, 2022, shows a service member waiting for a train at Seoul Station in central Seoul. (Yonhap)

colin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK